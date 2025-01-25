Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Purdue and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Michigan 51-26.

If Purdue keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-5 in no time. On the other hand, Michigan will have to make due with a 14-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Michigan 14-4, Purdue 15-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Michigan Wolverines and the Purdue Boilermakers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Mackey Arena. The Wolverines are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.6 points per game this season.

On Sunday, Michigan needed a bit of extra time to put away Northwestern. They snuck past the Wildcats with an 80-76 win.

Michigan can attribute much of their success to Vladislav Goldin, who went 9 for 16 en route to 31 points plus eight rebounds and four blocks. The dominant performance also gave Goldin a new career-high in threes (three).

Meanwhile, Purdue unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell just short of Ohio State by a score of 73-70. The Boilermakers got off to an early lead (up 16 with 5:35 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Purdue's loss came about despite a quality game from Trey Kaufman-Renn, who went 11 for 16 en route to 26 points plus seven rebounds. Kaufman-Renn is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Michigan pushed their record up to 14-4 with the victory, which was their ninth straight at home. As for Purdue, their defeat ended a 25-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 15-5.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Michigan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Purdue, though, as they've been averaging only 33. Given Michigan's sizable advantage in that area, Purdue will need to find a way to close that gap.

Michigan came up short against Purdue in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 84-76. Thankfully for Michigan, Zach Edey (who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 15 rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Purdue is a 4.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Purdue.