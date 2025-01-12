Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Purdue and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Nebraska 45-28.

Purdue entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Nebraska step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Nebraska 12-3, Purdue 12-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Purdue Boilermakers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers will be looking to keep their 24-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Purdue is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 147, but even that wound up being too high. They enjoyed a cozy 68-50 victory over Rutgers on Thursday. That's two games straight that the Boilermakers have won by exactly 18 points.

Purdue can attribute much of their success to Braden Smith, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 assists. That's the most assists Smith has posted since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Trey Kaufman-Renn, who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Nebraska's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They fell 97-87 to Iowa. The Cornhuskers were up 52-37 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Nebraska's loss came about despite a quality game from Brice Williams, who had 28 points plus two steals. Williams had some trouble finding his footing against UCLA last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Rollie Worster, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus two steals.

Even though they lost, Nebraska smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive contests.

Purdue's win bumped their record up to 12-4. As for Nebraska, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Purdue hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Purdue is a big 8.5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.