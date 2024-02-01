Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Purdue and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 47-39, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Purdue entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Northwestern step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Northwestern 15-5, Purdue 19-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Northwestern has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mackey Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.8% better than the opposition, a fact Northwestern proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Buckeyes as the Wildcats made off with a 83-58 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Boo Buie, who scored 19 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Brooks Barnhizer was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Purdue had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Sunday. They came out on top against the Scarlet Knights by a score of 68-60.

Zach Edey was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last five games he's played. Another player making a difference was Braden Smith, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 15-5 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.6 points per game. As for the Boilermakers, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-2 record this season.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Northwestern just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Purdue struggles in that department as they've made 49.1% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Northwestern didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Boilermakers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 92-88 win. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Edey, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 14 rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Northwestern still be able to contain Edey? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Purdue is a big 13-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.