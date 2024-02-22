Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Rutgers 14-11, Purdue 23-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Purdue and the Scarlet Knights are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mackey Arena. Purdue will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

The point spread may have favored Purdue last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 73-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Buckeyes.

The losing side was boosted by Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for ten straight games. Another player making a difference was Trey Kaufman-Renn, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Rutgers' good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 81-70 to the Golden Gophers. The matchup was a 37-37 toss-up at halftime, but Rutgers couldn't quite close it out.

Clifford Omoruyi put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. He hasn't dropped below three blocks for four straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Derek Simpson, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds.

The Boilermakers' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 23-3. As for the Scarlet Knights, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Purdue just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Rutgers, though, as they've only made 39.1% of their shots this season. Given Purdue's sizable advantage in that area, the Scarlet Knights will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. This contest will be their 16th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-8 against the spread).

Odds

Purdue is a big 15-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Purdue and Rutgers both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.