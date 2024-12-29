Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Toledo 6-5, Purdue 8-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Purdue Boilermakers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mackey Arena. The Rockets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.3 points per game this season.

Toledo is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 87 points last Saturday, they were much more limited against Houston on Wednesday. They took a serious blow against the Cougars, falling 78-49. The Rockets were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Purdue has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took an 87-69 bruising from Auburn on Saturday.

Purdue's loss came about despite a quality game from C.J. Cox, who earned 16 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Kaufman-Renn, who went 7 for 10 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, Purdue smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March.

Toledo has not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-5 record this season. As for Purdue, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Toledo hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.3 points per game. However, it's not like Purdue struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.