Current Records: Wisconsin 19-11, Purdue 27-3

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Purdue Boilermakers and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to tip at 12:30 p.m. ET on March 10th at Mackey Arena. The timing is sure in Purdue's favor as the team sits on 16 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Wisconsin has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

We saw a pretty high 164.5-over/under line set for Purdue's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against the Fighting Illini by a score of 77-71 on Tuesday. That's two games straight that Purdue has won by exactly six points.

Zach Edey was his usual excellent self, scoring 28 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which he has scored at least a third of Purdue's points. Another player making a difference was Fletcher Loyer, who scored 16 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the Badgers were able to grind out a solid win over the Scarlet Knights on Thursday, taking the game 78-66.

Wisconsin's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from John Blackwell, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Blackwell didn't help Wisconsin's cause all that much against Illinois last Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. AJ Storr was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with seven rebounds.

The Boilermakers are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 27-3 record this season. As for the Badgers, their win bumped their record up to 19-11.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. As for their game on Sunday, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Bettors picking Wisconsin against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Purdue beat Wisconsin 75-69 in their previous matchup back in February. Will Purdue repeat their success, or does Wisconsin have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Purdue is a big 9-point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

Purdue has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wisconsin.