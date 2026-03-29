When Purdue lost to UConn in the 2024 NCAA Tournament title game, there was uncertainty about what came next. Two-time national player of the year Zach Edey was headed to the NBA after one of the most dominant careers in college basketball history. Purdue didn't add a single player via the transfer portal, instead going all-in on its returning talent.

Replacing a player of Edey's stature -- literally and figuratively -- was a tall task that required coach Matt Painter to adapt. Trey Kaufman-Renn delivered a breakout season in Edey's absence, while Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer assumed larger leadership roles and produced on both ends of the floor.

It's not hyperbole to call Purdue an anomaly in the modern college basketball landscape. While the transfer portal and NIL have reshaped the sport, Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn stayed at Purdue. The trio played 147 games together -- no active trio in college basketball has more than 100.

"In today's game, having three guys come and stick it out and fight through adversity and keep making our program better," Painter said. "They got the most wins in school history. They got the most tournament wins in school history. They got two Big Ten championships. They got two Big Ten Tournament titles. They showed up every day and worked. That's what you want. A lot of people look at it like it can't keep happening in today's landscape, but these guys proved that it can."

Despite the uncertainty that followed Edey's departure, Purdue built around that core and made another deep run. The Boilermakers reached the Sweet 16 last season and advanced to the Elite Eight this year before losing to No. 1 seed Arizona 79-64 on Saturday in San Jose.

Purdue seized a seven-point lead in the first half and appeared on the verge of a major upset. The Boilermakers rattled Arizona and forced it into an unfamiliar position -- trailing. But the Wildcats flipped the game after halftime, outscoring Purdue 48-26 over the final 20 minutes.

Arizona overwhelmed Purdue down the stretch. The Boilermakers, for all intents and purposes, ran out of gas -- ending both their season and an era that will be difficult to replicate. The "Core Three" of Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn won two Big Ten titles, reached at least the Sweet 16 in three consecutive seasons and made the Final Four in 2024.

"I think just the decision to come to Purdue is going to turn out to be the best decision I've ever made," Loyer said. "To come play with these guys, to play for Coach Painter and attend Purdue University. It's a special place, and I'm glad I did it."

Smith also leaves as the NCAA's all-time assists leader, a record that could stand for years. He passed former Duke guard Bobby Hurley earlier this month and finished with 1,103 assists.

Massive offseason ahead for Purdue

If there was uncertainty after Edey's departure, this offseason brings even more. Roster turnover is common in the portal era, but Purdue has largely avoided that path.

Last offseason, Purdue's most notable addition was South Dakota State transfer Oscar Cluff. The year before, it didn't land a single transfer after losing Edey.

In the 2023 offseason -- ahead of ending its Final Four drought -- Purdue added Lance Jones from Southern Illinois. Jones played a key role in the program's run to the national title game.

Still, the Boilermakers fell short against UConn. Whether Purdue did enough in the portal is debatable, but the program remained committed to building around its core.

The reality now is that this may have been Purdue's best opportunity in the foreseeable future to win its first national title. Painter remains one of the sport's top coaches, but replicating the success that comes with four years of continuity will be a challenge.

There is some reason for optimism. Purdue has four players signed in the 2026 recruiting class and another committed. The Boilermakers have also landed a commitment from former Princeton forward Caden Pierce, who averaged 11.2 points in the 2024-25 season.

Can Purdue replicate the blueprint?

Purdue could follow the model it used four years ago, when it signed Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn out of high school. That approach required patience and included a historic upset loss to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

With its Sweet 16 win against Texas earlier this week, Purdue recorded its 54th NCAA Tournament victory -- the most of any program without a national title.

After losing its foundation, it may be some time before Purdue again finds itself one win from the Final Four.

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell offered a memorable line after his team lost the 2024 NFC title game: "This may have been our only shot."

That sentiment may resonate in West Lafayette. The era defined by Purdue's core trio is over, and the program now enters a period of uncertainty without the group that helped elevate it throughout the 2020s.