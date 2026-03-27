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🏀 Five things to know Friday

🏀 Do not miss this: Women's Sweet 16 picks

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The NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament resumes this afternoon in the Sweet 16, and this round could open with an upset. Our panel of experts offered their predictions for Friday and Saturday, and two of the three are siding with No. 6 Notre Dame over No. 2 Vanderbilt in today's 2:30 p.m. contest (which features a full-circle moment for Mikayla Blakes and Hannah Hidalgo). Lindsay Gibbs and Isabel Gonzalez are on the Fighting Irish while Jack Maloney is taking the favorite.

Gibbs: "This was my bold prediction ahead of the tournament, and I don't want to chicken out now. I give the Fighting Irish the edge because Hannah Hidalgo can keep up with Mikayla Blakes on offense and actually bother her on defense. It's time for Niele Ivey to make her first Elite Eight as a head coach after four straight Sweet 16 exits."

The prognosticators reached a consensus on all but two Sweet 16 games. The other one that divided them? No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Duke. Gonzalez is the lone wolf that foresees the Tigers taking care of business as nine-point favorites.

Gonzalez: "The Blue Devils learned from their early season struggles and went on to win 17 straight games right after their 93-77 loss to LSU in December. That being said, LSU has also been more battle-tested since that first encounter."

Don't miss the trio's predictions for the rest of the eight-game Sweet 16 slate.

⚾ Under-the-radar MLB storylines to watch

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In honor of baseball season being back in full swing, we're taking a look at five storylines that could quietly have a major impact on the road to the World Series. For instance, did you realize that the Athletics probably have what it takes to contend for a postseason bid? Julian McWilliams says they will make the playoffs because of their prolific young offense.

McWilliams: "The A's can hit with anyone in the majors. They ranked seventh in home runs (219), eighth in OPS (.749) and fifth in slugging (.431). They had five players hit 20 or more homers, three of whom reached 30-plus. That group included then-rookie Nick Kurtz, who blasted 36 in just 117 games."

You'll notice a trend with these storylines as they all come out of crowded divisions. Perhaps the A's can join the multiple contenders at the top of the heated AL West. It's also worth paying attention to a couple of hopeful challengers in the AL East and NL West. The Red Sox, Orioles, Padres and Giants are the subjects of the other four under-the-radar narratives.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

🏀 Women's Sweet 16: No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

⛳ Houston Open, second round, 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚽ Men's international friendly: England vs. Uruguay, 3:45 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Women's Sweet 16: No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 1 UConn, 5 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Red Wings at Sabres, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

⚾ Athletics at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Men's Sweet 16: No. 5 St. John's vs. No. 1 Duke, 7:10 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Royals at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Heat at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 Men's Sweet 16: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan, 7:30 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Women's Sweet 16: No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 1 UCLA, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Angels at Astros, 8:10 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Guardians at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Men's Sweet 16: No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Michigan State, 9:45 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Mavericks at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 Women's Sweet 16: No. 3 Duke vs. No. 2 LSU, 10 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Houston Dash at Angel City FC, 10 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Men's Sweet 16: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Iowa State, 10:05 p.m. on TBS

⚾ Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network

Saturday

⚽ Utah Royals FC at Boston Legacy FC, Noon on ESPN2

🏀 Women's Sweet 16: No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 2 Michigan, 12:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Washington Spirit at Denver Summit FC, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Rays at Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Spurs at Bucks, 3 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Women's Sweet 16: No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Texas, 3 p.m. on ABC

⛳ Houston Open, 3 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Men's international friendly: United States vs. Belgium, 3:30 p.m. on TNT

⚽ Kansas City Current at Portland Thorns FC, 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Twins at Orioles, 4:05 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Women's Sweet 16: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 5 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Wild at Bruins, 5 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 Pistons at Timberwolves, 5:30 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Men's Elite Eight: No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 9 Iowa, 6 p.m. on TBS

⚽ Racing Louisville FC at Seattle Reign, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Royals at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Yankees at Giants, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Women's Sweet 16: No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 3 TCU, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Flyers at Red Wings, 8 p.m. on ABC

🤼 UFC Fight Night: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer, 8 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 Men's Elite Eight: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 2 Purdue, 8:30 p.m. on TBS

⚽ Chicago Stars FC at San Diego Wave FC, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Guardians at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Jazz at Suns, 10 p.m. on NBA TV

Sunday

🏀 Women's Elite Eight: TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m. on ABC

🏒 Panthers at Rangers, 1 p.m. on NHL Network

⚾ Royals at Braves, 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Rangers at Phillies, 1:35 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Men's Elite Eight: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Women's Elite Eight: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on ABC

⛳ Houston Open, final round, 3 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Clippers at Bucks, 3:30 p.m. on NBA TV

🏁 NASCAR at Martinsville, 3:30 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Men's Elite Eight: TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏒 Blackhawks at Devils, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

⚽ Orlando Pride at Gotham FC, 7 p.m. on Victory+

⚾ Guardians at Mariners, 7:20 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏀 Knicks at Thunder, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Warriors at Nuggets, 10 p.m. on NBC