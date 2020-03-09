Purdue Fort Wayne vs. North Dakota odds, line: 2020 Summit League Tournament predictions from proven model

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks and the Purdue Fort Wayne (PFW) Mastodons are set to square off in a 2020 Summit League Tournament semifinals matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET Monday at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. PFW is 14-18, while the Fighting Hawks are 14-17. The teams split the regular season series.

PFW won the last meeting on Jan. 30, 72-68. The Fighting Hawks are favored by two points in the latest North Dakota vs. PFW odds, and the over-under is set at 139.5.

North Dakota vs. PFW spread: North Dakota -2

North Dakota vs. PFW over-under: 139.5 points

North Dakota vs. PFW money line: North Dakota -134, PFW 114

What you need to know about North Dakota

North Dakota slid past the South Dakota Coyotes 74-71 in a Summit League quarterfinals matchup. It was another big night for Marlon Stewart, who had 21 points and five assists in addition to five boards. Stewart hit the winning basket with 10 seconds left.

What you need to know about PFW

The Mastodons narrowly escaped with a Summit League quarterfinals victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 77-74. Four players scored in double digits: Matt Holba (21), Jarred Godfrey (12), Deonte Billups (12), and Brian Patrick (11).

