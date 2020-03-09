Purdue Fort Wayne vs. North Dakota odds, line: 2020 Summit League Tournament predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Purdue Fort Wayne and North Dakota.
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks and the Purdue Fort Wayne (PFW) Mastodons are set to square off in a 2020 Summit League Tournament semifinals matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET Monday at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. PFW is 14-18, while the Fighting Hawks are 14-17. The teams split the regular season series.
PFW won the last meeting on Jan. 30, 72-68. The Fighting Hawks are favored by two points in the latest North Dakota vs. PFW odds, and the over-under is set at 139.5. Before entering any Purdue Fort Wayne vs. North Dakota picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 18 of the 2019-20 season on a 72-48 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on North Dakota vs. PFW. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for North Dakota vs. PFW:
- North Dakota vs. PFW spread: North Dakota -2
- North Dakota vs. PFW over-under: 139.5 points
- North Dakota vs. PFW money line: North Dakota -134, PFW 114
What you need to know about North Dakota
North Dakota slid past the South Dakota Coyotes 74-71 in a Summit League quarterfinals matchup. It was another big night for Marlon Stewart, who had 21 points and five assists in addition to five boards. Stewart hit the winning basket with 10 seconds left.
What you need to know about PFW
The Mastodons narrowly escaped with a Summit League quarterfinals victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 77-74. Four players scored in double digits: Matt Holba (21), Jarred Godfrey (12), Deonte Billups (12), and Brian Patrick (11).
How to make North Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne picks
SportsLine's model has simulated North Dakota vs. PFW 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins North Dakota vs. PFW? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the North Dakota vs. Fort Wayne spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
