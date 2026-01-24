A top-15 battle in the Big Ten unfolds on Saturday when the No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini travel to take on the fourth-ranked Purdue Boilermakers. Both teams are in the Big Ten title mix and in the conversation for one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Purdue is 17-2 overall with a 7-1 mark in the Big Ten. Illinois is 16-3 and also 7-1 in the Big Ten.

Tipoff from Mackey Arena is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Illinois odds, while the over/under is 152.5. Before making any Illinois vs. Purdue picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 12 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Purdue vs. Illinois 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Illinois vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Illinois spread: Purdue -5.5 Purdue vs. Illinois over/under: 152.5 points Purdue vs. Illinois money line: Purdue -267, Illinois +215 Purdue vs. Illinois streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Purdue vs. Illinois picks

After simulating Illinois vs. Purdue 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (152.5 points). Five of the past seven Purdue games have cleared the total, while Illinois has seen three of its past four go Over as well.

The model projects that eight total players score in double figures, with Braden Smith (16.9 points) pacing Purdue and Andrej Stojakovic (14.8 points) leading Illinois. The teams combine for 157 points as the Over hits 65% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Illinois, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?