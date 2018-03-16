Purdue injury news: C Isaac Haas out for 2018 NCAA Tournament with broken elbow

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

No. 2 seed Purdue advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating Cal State Fullerton 74-48 on Friday, but the Boilermakers will have to finish out their remaining run without senior center Isaac Haas, who fractured his right elbow during the game.

Haas fell on the elbow and suffered the injury midway through the second half battling for a rebound, with the Boilermakers boasting a more than 20 point lead. He remained in the game, however Purdue announced that X-rays after the game revealed a fracture.

ROSTER NOTE: #Purdue center Isaac Haas will miss the remainder of #MarchMadness with a fractured right elbow. pic.twitter.com/1JciT52PGA — Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 16, 2018

Haas, a 7-foot-2 center, finished with 9 points and 10 rebounds in the win. He was averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for Purdue this season.

Purdue will play the winner of Butler or Arkansas in the second round on Sunday.