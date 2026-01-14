A Big Ten battle helps get the Wednesday college basketball schedule underway when the Purdue Boilermakers host the Iowa Hawkeyes. No. 5 Purdue is 15-1 and 5-0 in the Big Ten, while Iowa is 12-4 and 2-3 in the Big Ten. Iowa is 11-5 against the spread this season, and Purdue is 9-7 ATS.

Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET from Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are 10.5-point favorites per the latest Purdue vs. Iowa odds, while the over/under for total points is 142.5. Before making any Iowa vs. Purdue picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 11 on a sizzling 9-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Purdue vs. Iowa 10,000 times and just revealed its men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Iowa vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Iowa spread: Purdue -10.5 Purdue vs. Iowa over/under: 142.5 points Purdue vs. Iowa money line: Purdue -592, Iowa +430 Purdue vs. Iowa picks: See picks at SportsLine Purdue vs. Iowa streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Purdue vs. Iowa picks

After simulating Iowa vs. Purdue 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (142.5 points). The recent trends point strongly to this play as four straight Purdue games have cleared the total, while Iowa has seen three of its past four games go Over as well. The model is projecting 155 combined points as the Over hits nearly 70% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Iowa, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times, and find out.