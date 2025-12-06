Unbeaten squads meet in an early tip on Saturday as the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers host the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa State is off to a strong start with wins over Mississippi State, Creighton, St. John's and Syracuse already on its resume. Purdue, meanwhile, has knocked off Alabama, Rutgers, Memphis and Texas Tech thus far. Both teams have covered in their last three games as well, setting up a heavyweight, top-10 battle.

Tipoff from Mackey Arena is set for noon ET. The Boilermakers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Iowa State odds, while the over/under is 153.5. Before making any Iowa State vs. Purdue picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has simulated Purdue vs. Iowa State 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Iowa State vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Iowa State spread: Purdue -6.5 Purdue vs. Iowa State over/under: 153.5 points Purdue vs. Iowa State money line: Purdue -274, ISU +220

How to make Purdue vs. Iowa State picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (160 points). Six out Iowa State's eight games have gone Over the total this season, including three out of four on the road. Purdue, meanwhile, has seen three of its four home games go Over.

The model projects that eight players will hit double figures in this game with Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson and Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn leading their respective sides in scoring. The model projects that the teams combine for 160 points as the Over hits nearly 70% of the time.

The SportsLine model says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Iowa State vs. Purdue, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time?