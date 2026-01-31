The slumping Purdue Boilermakers, who began the season No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and who have lost three consecutive games in Big Ten play, are in action Sunday looking to snap their skid with a road tilt on CBS vs. the struggling Terrapins of Maryland. Maryland (8-12) has lost 11 of its last 13 games and is only 1.5 games out of last place in the Big Ten, while Purdue is competing in a different way -- sitting just 2.5 games out of first in the league despite its recent losing streak.

The potential best in the league vs. the potential worst in the league should be excellent theater given the recent developments from both programs. All signs point to a get-right spot for Purdue -- it is favored by double digits -- but Maryland has had moments where it is fiesty at home this season under first-year coach Buzz Williams.

Where to watch Purdue vs. Maryland live

Date: Sunday, Feb. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Purdue vs. Maryland: Need to know

Purdue's 3-point defense: Look no further than Purdue's defense -- or lack thereof -- from distance to find the root of its struggles. During its three-game losing skid it has allowed UCLA, Illinois and Indiana to shoot a combined 39-of-91(42.9%) from distance. Coach Matt Painter has insisted throughout the recent slump that Purdue's defensive issues are largely effort-based, not scheme-based.

Purdue's strength: It's ironic that Purdue's struggles can in part be attributed to its inability to defend the 3 -- because its ability to make shots from 3 consistently is a huge reason it is among the most formidable offensive teams in college basketball. The Boilermakers lead the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage at 38.2% this season -- 21st nationally -- and also lead the conference in assists per game.

Maryland meltdowns: Maryland is coming off a 91-48 loss at Michigan State last Saturday, which marked its largest loss by margin since a 63-point loss to Army in ... 1944. It is 1-6 in its last seven games and all six losses are by double digits. At 1-8 in conference play, the Terps are off to their worst start since 1992-93.

Purdue vs. Maryland prediction, picks

All signs point to a Purdue bounceback -- and perhaps a resounding Purdue bounceback, at that. The Terrapins have been terrible on both ends of the floor vs. every top-100 opponent for almost the entire year. That doesn't seem likely to change Sunday. Purdue and its efficient offensive attack can and will meticulously shred this Maryland team in blowout fashion. Pick: Purdue -13.5 Boone



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone Isaac Trotter Cameron Salerno PURDUE -13.5 Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue STRAIGHT-UP Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue

