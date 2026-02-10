The 12th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers battle the ninth-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers in a key Big Ten matchup on Tuesday night. Purdue is coming off a 68-64 win over Oregon on Saturday, while Nebraska defeated Rutgers 80-68 that same day. The Boilermakers (19-4), who are 3-2 against ranked opponents this season, are 5-2 on the road. The Cornhuskers (21-2), who are 2-2 against ranked foes, are 12-1 on their home court.

Tipoff from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Purdue leads the all-time series 21-7. Nebraska is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Purdue vs. Nebraska odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5. Before making any Nebraska vs. Purdue picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Purdue vs. Nebraska 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Nebraska vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Nebraska spread: Nebraska -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Purdue vs. Nebraska over/under: 147.5 points Purdue vs. Nebraska money line: Nebraska -114, Purdue -106 Purdue vs. Nebraska picks: See picks at SportsLine Purdue vs. Nebraska streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to make Purdue vs. Nebraska picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (147.5 points). The Over has hit in five of the last nine head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Over has also hit in two of the last four Purdue games, and in the last Nebraska game.

The model projects the Boilermakers to have four players score 12.1 points or more, including Braden Smith's projected 15.9 points. The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, are projected to have five players score 11.9 or more points, led by Ugnius Jarusevicius, who is projected to score 17.8 points. The Over clears in well over 70% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Nebraska, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Purdue vs. Nebraska spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.