It's now or never for Ohio State. The Buckeyes enter Sunday on the First Four Out, according to CBS Sports bracketology. Chances like this one, with No. 9 Purdue coming to Columbus, do not come around often, and Ohio State has to take advantage of getting a resume-boosting opportunity on its home floor.

For all intents and purposes, Jake Diebler could very well be coaching for his job. Ohio State has a chance to be the No. 1 job in this spring's coaching carousel. If the Buckeyes do not make the NCAA Tournament, Diebler's time could very well be up.

This game means everything.

Purdue vs. Ohio State: Need to know

Wins Above Bubble outlook: Ohio State sits 46th in Wins Above Bubble. That's right on the border for an at-large resume. Beating Purdue at home gives Ohio State a chance for approximately +0.70 Wins Above Bubble, since the average bubble team is given a 30% chance to beat Purdue at home. With a win, Ohio State would vault up to around 39th or 40th in Wins Above Bubble. This would easily be Ohio State's best win of the season.

Will Purdue go out like this? Purdue feels a bit more wobbly after suffering its fourth home loss of the season, this time at the hands of No. 13 Michigan State on Thursday. Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn simply have to be better on both ends of the floor to help All-American point guard Braden Smith. Matt Painter has preached that all of Purdue's goals are still on the table. Will these seniors die hard in March?

The Bruce Thornton bounce-back spot: Thornton is carrying a remarkably heavy burden for the Buckeyes. The senior guard has scored at least 16 points in seven of his last eight games and eclipsed 2,000 career points earlier this season. Devin Royal is back healthy. Juni Mobley is back in the lineup. Ohio State could also get big man Christoph Tilly (calf) back in the mix for this one, too. But Thornton is the head of the snake, and Iowa took him out of the game earlier this week. Purdue is going to get Thornton's very best effort in his second-to-last home game.

Where to watch Purdue vs. Ohio State live

Date: Sunday, March 1 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Purdue vs. Ohio State prediction, picks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ohio State has a +12 net rating with Tilly on the floor this year. It drops down to just +4.9 when Tilly sits. If the 7-footer can get back into the lineup, Ohio State matches up much better with Purdue across the board. Thornton can take Smith. Mobley can handle the Loyer assignment. Royal or Bynum can rotate onto Trey Kaufman-Renn. Tilly should be just fine against Oscar Cluff. I think Ohio State keeps this within a possession at home in an enormous spot. Outside of Michigan and Iowa, Ohio State just doesn't get blown out very often. They'll hang around for awhile in this one. Pick: Ohio State +6.5





