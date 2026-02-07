No. 12 Purdue will host Oregon on Saturday on CBS in a matchup of Big Ten foes. This will mark the sixth all-time meeting between the programs, with Purdue holding a 3-2 edge in the series. Purdue defeated Oregon last season in the lone time the two programs faced off as members of the Big Ten.

The Boilermakers got back in the win column last weekend without a blowout win over Maryland. Before that, Purdue lost three consecutive games against UCLA, Illinois and Indiana. Heading into the weekend, Purdue (18-4, 8-3) is 2.5 games back of first place in the Big Ten.

Oregon (8-14, 1-1) enters this matchup having lost eight consecutive games -- which is the longest active losing streak in the Big Ten. Only Penn State has lost more games against Big Ten competition this season. The Ducks have lost their last seven games by at least 10 points.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Purdue's matchup against Oregon.

Purdue vs. Oregon: Need to know

Purdue's tough stretch: The Boilermakers had a bounce-back performance against Maryland last weekend with a 30-point win over one of the worst teams (1-10 in conference play) in the Big Ten. However, before that, Purdue lost three consecutive games. It all started on the West Coast against UCLA when Purdue was on the wrong side of a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute by UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau. In the game against Illinois, star freshman Keaton Wagler dropped 46 points in an upset win. Purdue's worst loss during that stretch was against Indiana as a 4.5-point favorite.

Nate Bittle could make his return: It's no secret that one of the main storylines of Oregon's season has been injuries. Star guard Jackson Shelstad played in just 12 games this season -- including just two against Big Ten competition -- and will miss the remainder of the year due to a hand injury. Star big man Nate Bittle hasn't played since Jan. 13 due to an ankle injury, but could make his return against the Boilermakers. He is averaging 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks this season. Getting him back would be a major boost to the lineup.

The magic number is 70: When Oregon allows under 70 points this season, the Ducks are 7-1. When Oregon allows more than that number, the Ducks are 1-13. Notably, Oregon is scoring 64.5 points in Big Ten play this season, which ranks last among all teams. Purdue is averaging 80.5 points per game, which ranks No. 3 in the conference.

Where to watch Purdue vs. Oregon live

Date: Saturday, Feb. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Purdue vs. Oregon prediction, pick

1 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: Oregon is 0-13 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents this season. The Ducks have the longest losing streak in the conference and have gone from a preseason tournament team to a group hoping not to finish last in the Big Ten. For Oregon to pull the upset, this has to be a low-scoring game. I don't see that happening, even if Bittle returns to the lineup. Purdue cruises to an easy win and gets back on track for good. Pick: Purdue -19 (Salerno)



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Isaac Trotter Cameron Salerno PUR -19.5 Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue Oregon Purdue STRAIGHT-UP Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue

