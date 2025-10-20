The Associated Press released its 2025-26 preseason All-America men's basketball team on Monday, headlined by three returning stars, a top-ranked transfer and the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Purdue guard Braden Smith received unanimous preseason All-American honors with 57 first-place votes, followed by Texas Tech forward JT Toppin, who received 52 votes.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who transferred from UAB this past offseason, bypassed the 2025 NBA Draft to return to college and is expected to play a significant role for second-year coach Dusty May. Lendeborg ranked fourth among all Division l players in rebounds per game (11.4) and averaged 17.7 points last season.

BYU star AJ Dybantsa is the most hyped recruit in program history and was the only freshman to land on the preseason team. He is in contention to get selected No. 1 overall this summer alongside Duke's Cameron Boozer and Kansas' Darryn Peterson.

The player who earned the final spot on the preseason team with 16 votes was Florida forward/center Alex Condon. He is one of two starters from the reigning national champions returning to the program this season. Condon headlined a loaded frontcourt last season that helped power the Gators to their first national title since 2007.

2025-26 AP preseason All-America team