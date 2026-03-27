No. 2 seed Purdue is moving on to the Elite Eight after pulling off a dramatic 79-77 win over No. 11 seed Texas on Thursday after star forward Trey Kaufman-Renn converted a tip-in with 0.7 seconds left. Kaufman-Renn's heroics came moments after Texas star Daylin Swain converted an and-1 to tie the game at 77 with 11 seconds left.

"That's what we drew up," Kaufman-Renn told the CBS Sports broadcast. "We have so much experience with these guys. ... It's our job to make big plays."

With the win, Purdue will be making its third Elite Eight appearance since 2019 and will face the winner of No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 4 seed Arkansas on Saturday, with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Kaufman-Renn finished with 20 points and shot 8 of 10 from the floor.

In total, this game featured 10 ties and 16 lead changes. Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, and Kaufman-Renn all finished with over 16 points in the win for Purdue. One of the biggest differences in this game was second-chance points. Case and point? The final possession of the game. Purdue outscored Texas 22-12 in that area.

Purdue's roster is an anomaly in the modern college basketball landscape. That's because the Boilermakers' "Core Three" of Smith, Loyer and Kaufman-Renn have been together for the last four seasons. Thanks to the transfer portal and early NBA Draft declarations, you rarely see something like that happen.

It's only right for one of the most experienced teams in the sport to come up with a "heads-up" play down the stretch.

"I feel like we didn't have many nerves," Kaufman-Renn said. "We kept being level-headed. Really good team we just played. Stuck to our gameplan and pulled it out."