For the third time in five years, the seventh-seeded Purdue Boilermakers will look to reach the Big Ten Tournament championship game when they battle the sixth-seeded UCLA Bruins on Saturday afternoon. Purdue is coming off a 74-58 quarterfinal win over second-seeded Nebraska on Friday, while UCLA downed third-seeded Michigan State 88-84. The Boilermakers (25-8), who have won two in a row, are looking to win their third conference tournament championship and first since 2023. The Bruins (23-10), who have won four straight, are competing in just their second Big Ten Tournament after winning four Pac-12 tournament titles, the last coming in 2014.

Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Boilermakers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest UCLA vs. Purdue odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Purdue vs. UCLA picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Purdue vs. UCLA 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for UCLA vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. UCLA spread: Purdue -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Purdue vs. UCLA over/under: 143.5 points Purdue vs. UCLA money line: Purdue -323, UCLA +255 Purdue vs. UCLA picks: See picks at SportsLine Purdue vs. UCLA streaming: Paramount+

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Top Purdue vs. UCLA predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (143.5 points). The Over hit in seven of the past 10 Purdue games, and in six of the last 10 UCLA games. Purdue is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games. UCLA, meanwhile, is 6-4 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Boilermakers to have four players score 12.2 points or more, including Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is projected to score 16.2 points. The Bruins are projected to have five players score 11.7 points or more, led by Tyler Bilodeau, who is projected to score 18.5 points. The model is projecting 155 combined points as the Over hits 70% of the time.

How to make UCLA vs. Purdue picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCLA vs. Purdue, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Purdue vs. UCLA spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.