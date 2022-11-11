Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Purdue

Current Records: Austin Peay 0-1; Purdue 1-0

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Purdue Boilermakers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Mackey Arena.

There's no need to mince words: Austin Peay lost to the NC State Wolfpack on Monday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 99-50. Shon Robinson (13 points) was the top scorer for the Governors.

Meanwhile, Purdue was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers 84-53 at home. The Boilermakers' Zach Edey looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 17 boards and 12 points in addition to six blocks.

Purdue's win lifted them to 1-0 while Austin Peay's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Purdue can repeat their recent success or if Austin Peay bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.