Austin Peay @ Purdue

Current Records: Austin Peay 0-1; Purdue 1-0

The Purdue Boilermakers will play host again and welcome the Austin Peay Governors to Mackey Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Friday. The Boilermakers should still be riding high after a victory, while Austin Peay will be looking to get back in the win column.

Purdue took their contest at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging an 84-53 win over the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers. Purdue's Zach Edey looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 17 boards and 12 points in addition to six blocks.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Austin Peay lost to the NC State Wolfpack on Monday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 99-50. Shon Robinson (13 points) was the top scorer for Austin Peay.

The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 22.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Tuesday, where they covered a 25-point spread.

Purdue is now 1-0 while the Governors sit at a mirror-image 0-1. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Purdue has only been able to knock down 37.50% percent of their shots, which is the 48th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Austin Peay experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 60.60% from the floor on average, which is the 356th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.