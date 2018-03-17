Purdue vs. Butler odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament picks from model on 5-1 roll

The NCAA Tournament gets underway on Sunday with a 12:10 p.m. ET tip between No. 2 seed Purdue and No. 10 seed Butler in a battle of Indiana schools separated by just 60 miles. The Boilermakers are favored by 3.5 points, unchanged from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 144, down half of a point from the open.



In a game with a ton of uncertainty because of the potential loss of Purdue center Isaac Haas (elbow), you have to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.



The model entered the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament on a strong 5-1 run on its college basketball picks. It was also all over picks for both of these teams on Friday, nailing Purdue (-20.5) over Cal State Fullerton and Butler (-2) over Arkansas.



Now the computer has simulated Purdue vs. Butler 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



We can tell you it is calling for 143 total points to be scored, clearing the under with a point to spare. But its stronger pick is against the spread, saying you can bank on one side 55 percent of the time. You can get that pick only over at SportsLine.



The model has taken into account what a huge loss Haas could be for the Boilermakers. The 7-foot-2 center averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds and was a force on both ends of the floor. Largely because of his presence, Purdue (29-6) enters this game ranked 21st nationally in scoring defense. He was originally ruled out for the rest of the tournament, but he practiced Saturday with a brace on his elbow and there's a possibility he could play if Purdue clears him and the NCAA approves the brace.



If Haas doesn't play, Purdue still has plenty of options. Guard Carsen Edwards averaged 18.4 points this season, while forward Vincent Edwards went for 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest. Freshman Matt Haarms can't completely replace Haas, but at 7-foot-3, he can still give the Boilermakers the edge in size.



But the Boilermakers will be challenged in a huge way by a Butler team that made a big statement on Friday.



The Bulldogs (21-13) squeezed into the NCAA Tournament despite losing three of their last four games, but they quickly erased any doubt about that selection by dominating Arkansas 79-62 in the opening round. They're looking for their second consecutive Sweet 16 appearance and their sixth overall as a program since 2003.



Butler is led by 6-foot-7 senior forward Kelan Martin, a strong force inside who scored 27 points and collected nine rebounds in the win over Arkansas.



So what side should you take? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread hits 55 percent of the time, all from the computer model that enters the second round on a 5-1 run and nailed its picks for both Butler and Purdue on Friday.