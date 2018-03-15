Purdue vs. Cal State Fullerton: NCAA Tournament 2018 live stream, TV, time, date

The Purdue Boilermakers have No. 1 seed talent with a No. 2 seed resume, which landed them in the East Region as the No. 7 overall team in the field of 68. They will face No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton -- winners of the Big West Conference -- on Friday in the first round of the Big Dance.

About No. 2 seed Purdue



There may not be a more complete team in the country than the Purdue Boilermakers when this experienced starting five is healthy. Four of Purdue's five starters are in their fourth season playing together; the fifth, sophomore Carsen Edwards, is this team's heart and soul. But a February three-game losing streak exposed Purdue's greatest weakness: When the 3-pointers aren't falling, they can be upset.

About No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton



The Titans had a pretty unremarkable regular season, then turned it up for the Big West Tournament. They have the No. 1 free throw rate in the country, and if any opponent lets them live on the line, they're asking for trouble. Kyle Allman and Khalil Ahmad give them two potent scorers, but they don't do a great job taking care of the ball.

