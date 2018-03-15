Purdue vs. Cal State Fullerton odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament picks from expert who's 3-0 on Boilermakers

Friday's 2018 NCAA Tournament schedule features a matchup in Detroit, Michigan, between 2-seed Purdue and 15-seed Cal State Fullerton at 12:40 p.m. ET. Purdue is favored by 20.5 points, unchanged from the open. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 145.



Before you make any kind of pick on this matchup with so much on the line, you need to hear what SportsLine handicapper Mike Tierney has to say. The veteran sportswriter and SportsLine analyst has proven to have a keen sense for Big Ten clubs and is a perfect 3-0 picking the Boilermakers. He's the ideal insider to make this pick.



Tierney has used his strong analytical background to examine every matchup, every player and every trend for Purdue-Cal State Fullerton and locked in a strong against-the-spread pick. You can see it at SportsLine.



Tierney has taken into account Purdue's strong recent performances. The Boilermakers won five consecutive games before falling to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.



They've done it thanks to an efficient offense. The Boilermakers, who have scored at least 78 points in four of their last five games, are averaging 81.1.



Purdue's Carsen Edwards has been the catalyst for the Boilermakers' offense this season. The sophomore guard, who is averaging 18.5 points and 3.9 rebounds, will be looking to make a statement against a red-hot Cal State Fullerton squad.



But just because Purdue's offense has been explosive thus far this season doesn't mean they can cover an enormous 20.5-point spread.



The Boilermakers have only covered the spread once in their last 13 games overall, while the Titans are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games.



Tierney has evaluated all of these circumstances and has locked in his against the spread pick. And you can only see it over at SportsLine.



So what side do you need to be all over in Friday's 2018 NCAA Tournament game between Purdue and Cal State Fullerton? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of Purdue-Cal State Fullerton you should back, and what strong trend determines the outcome, all from an expert who's nailed his last three Boilermakers picks.