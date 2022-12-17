Who's Playing

Davidson @ No. 1 Purdue

Current Records: Davidson 7-3; Purdue 10-0

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will take on the #1 Purdue Boilermakers at 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Davidson will be seeking to avenge the 79-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 16 of 2018.

The Wildcats beat the Western Carolina Catamounts 72-64 last week. Davidson's forward David Skogman filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points in addition to six boards. Skogman hadn't helped his team much against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the Nebraska Cornhuskers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Boilermakers proved too difficult a challenge. Purdue came out on top in a nail-biter against Nebraska, sneaking past 65-62. Guard Fletcher Loyer (22 points) was the top scorer for Purdue.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 7-3 and Purdue to 10-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:15 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.