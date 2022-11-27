Who's Playing

No. 8 Duke @ No. 24 Purdue

Current Records: Duke 6-1; Purdue 5-0

What to Know

The #8 Duke Blue Devils will take on the #24 Purdue Boilermakers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Blue Devils picked up a 71-64 victory over the Xavier Musketeers this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for Duke was guard Jeremy Roach, who had 21 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Purdue and the Gonzaga Bulldogs this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Purdue wrapped it up with an 84-66 win. Center Zach Edey and guard Braden Smith were among the main playmakers for Purdue as the former had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks and the latter had 14 points and seven assists along with five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Duke is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Blue Devils, who are 4-3 against the spread.

The wins brought Duke up to 6-1 and the Boilermakers to 5-0. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Duke comes into the matchup boasting the 11th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 54.4. As for Purdue, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.50%, which places them 33rd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a slight 2-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.