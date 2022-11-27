Who's Playing

No. 8 Duke @ No. 24 Purdue

Current Records: Duke 6-1; Purdue 5-0

What to Know

The #8 Duke Blue Devils will square off against the #24 Purdue Boilermakers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Duke beat the Xavier Musketeers 71-64 on Friday. The Blue Devils' guard Jeremy Roach looked sharp as he had 21 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Purdue strolled past the Gonzaga Bulldogs with points to spare on Friday, taking the contest 84-66. Purdue relied on the efforts of center Zach Edey, who had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks, and guard Braden Smith, who had 14 points and seven assists along with five boards.

Duke is now 6-1 while Purdue sits at 5-0. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blue Devils come into the matchup boasting the 11th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 54.4. As for the Boilermakers, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.50%, which places them 31st in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.