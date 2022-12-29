Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ No. 1 Purdue

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-8; Purdue 12-0

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers are on the road again on Thursday and play against the #1 Purdue Boilermakers at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers should still be riding high after a big win, while Florida A&M will be looking to regain their footing.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Florida A&M last Wednesday, and boy were they were right. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Kentucky Wildcats an easy 88-68 victory. Guard Jordan Tillmon just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with ten points on 4-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Purdue entered their contest last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their game against the New Orleans Privateers by a conclusive 74-53 score. Among those leading the charge for Purdue was forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, who had 24 points. Kaufman-Renn had some trouble finding his footing against the Davidson Wildcats two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Kaufman-Renn's points were the most he has had all year.

Florida A&M is now 2-8 while the Boilermakers sit at 12-0. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rattlers are 357th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17.3 on average. Purdue has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 349th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.