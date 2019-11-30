Purdue vs. Florida State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Purdue vs. Florida State basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue (home) vs. Florida State (away)
Current Records: Purdue 4-2; Florida State 6-1
What to Know
The Florida State Seminoles will square off against the Purdue Boilermakers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Arena at NW Florida St. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as FSU skips in on six wins and Purdue on three.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, FSU took down the Tennessee Volunteers 60-57.
Meanwhile, Purdue also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (39) and won 59-56 over the VCU Rams.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Seminoles are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
FSU got away with a 73-72 win when the two teams last met in last November. Will they repeat their success, or do the Boilermakers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Seminoles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Boilermakers.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Boilermakers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 124
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 28, 2018 - Florida State 73 vs. Purdue 72
