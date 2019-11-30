Purdue vs. Florida State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Purdue (home) vs. Florida State (away)

Current Records: Purdue 4-2; Florida State 6-1

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will square off against the Purdue Boilermakers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Arena at NW Florida St. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as FSU skips in on six wins and Purdue on three.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, FSU took down the Tennessee Volunteers 60-57.

Meanwhile, Purdue also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (39) and won 59-56 over the VCU Rams.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Seminoles are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

FSU got away with a 73-72 win when the two teams last met in last November. Will they repeat their success, or do the Boilermakers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida

The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Seminoles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Boilermakers.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Boilermakers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 124

Series History

Florida State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.