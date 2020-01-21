Purdue vs. Illinois: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Illinois @ Purdue

Current Records: Illinois 13-5; Purdue 10-8

What to Know

The #21 Illinois Fighting Illini have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Purdue Boilermakers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mackey Arena. The Fighting Illini have insisted on making their last three contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

It was a close one, but on Saturday Illinois sidestepped the Northwestern Wildcats for a 75-71 victory. Illinois can attribute much of their success to G Trent Frazier, who had 16 points along with five rebounds, and G Ayo Dosunmu, who had 15 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Purdue came up short against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, falling 57-50. The top scorer for Purdue was G Nojel Eastern (14 points).

Illinois isn't expected to pull this one out (Purdue is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those sticking with the Fighting Illini against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past two games.

Illinois' win lifted them to 13-5 while Purdue's defeat dropped them down to 10-8. We'll see if the Fighting Illini can repeat their recent success or if the Boilermakers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

Purdue have won four out of their last six games against Illinois.