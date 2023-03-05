Who's Playing
Illinois @ Purdue
Current Records: Illinois 20-10; Purdue 25-5
What to Know
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the #5 Purdue Boilermakers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mackey Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
The Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Illinois proved too difficult a challenge. The Fighting Illini had just enough and edged out the Wolverines 91-87. Illinois got double-digit scores from four players: guard Matthew Mayer (24), guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (21), guard Ty Rodgers (14), and guard RJ Melendez (12).
Speaking of close games: Purdue came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday, sneaking past 63-61. It was another big night for Purdue's center Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 19 boards and 17 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Edey has had at least 11 rebounds.
Their wins bumped Illinois to 20-10 and the Boilermakers to 25-5. In Illinois' victory, Terrence Shannon Jr. had 21 points along with seven rebounds and Matthew Mayer had 24 points in addition to seven boards. We'll see if Purdue have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX
Series History
Purdue have won six out of their last ten games against Illinois.
- Feb 08, 2022 - Purdue 84 vs. Illinois 68
- Jan 17, 2022 - Purdue 96 vs. Illinois 88
- Jan 02, 2021 - Illinois 66 vs. Purdue 58
- Jan 21, 2020 - Illinois 79 vs. Purdue 62
- Jan 05, 2020 - Illinois 63 vs. Purdue 37
- Feb 27, 2019 - Purdue 73 vs. Illinois 56
- Feb 22, 2018 - Purdue 93 vs. Illinois 86
- Jan 17, 2017 - Purdue 91 vs. Illinois 68
- Mar 11, 2016 - Purdue 89 vs. Illinois 58
- Jan 10, 2016 - Illinois 84 vs. Purdue 70