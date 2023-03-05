Who's Playing

Illinois @ Purdue

Current Records: Illinois 20-10; Purdue 25-5

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the #5 Purdue Boilermakers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mackey Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

The Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Illinois proved too difficult a challenge. The Fighting Illini had just enough and edged out the Wolverines 91-87. Illinois got double-digit scores from four players: guard Matthew Mayer (24), guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (21), guard Ty Rodgers (14), and guard RJ Melendez (12).

Speaking of close games: Purdue came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday, sneaking past 63-61. It was another big night for Purdue's center Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 19 boards and 17 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Edey has had at least 11 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Illinois to 20-10 and the Boilermakers to 25-5. In Illinois' victory, Terrence Shannon Jr. had 21 points along with seven rebounds and Matthew Mayer had 24 points in addition to seven boards. We'll see if Purdue have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won six out of their last ten games against Illinois.