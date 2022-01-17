Big Ten Conference heavyweights lock horns when the seventh-ranked Purdue Boilermakers meet the 25th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini in a key league matchup on Monday afternoon. The Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2), who have won two in a row and six of seven, are 1-1 on the road and are coming off a 92-65 win over Nebraska on Friday. The Fighting Illini (13-3, 6-0), who are on top of the Big Ten standings, have won six straight and 11 of 12. The Boilermakers are looking to end a three-game skid to the Illini and record their first win in Champaign since the 2017-18 season.

Tipoff from State Farm Center is set for noon ET. Purdue leads the all-time series 102-90. The Fighting Illini are two-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Illinois odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 150.

Purdue vs. Illinois spread: Illinois -2

Purdue vs. Illinois over-under: 150 points

PUR: The over is 4-0 in the Boilermakers last four games overall

ILL: The Fighting Illini are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games

Why Illinois can cover

The Fighting Illini have four players averaging 11 points or more, led by junior center Kofi Cockburn. He is averaging 21.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game, and is hitting on 60.2 percent of his field goals. Cockburn was named to the preseason Associated Press All-America Team and is on the Wooden Award top-50 watch list. Cockburn has scored at least 13 points in every game, including a season-high 38 points in a 94-85 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 26. He also has 11 double-doubles.

Also powering Illinois is senior guard Alfonso Plummer, who is coming off a 15-point performance against Michigan on Friday. In 16 games this season, Plummer is averaging 15.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is connecting on 46 percent of his field goals, including 40 percent from 3-point range, and is a 97.9 percent free-throw shooter. He has reached double digits in 11 games, including one 30-point effort and has seven games with 20 or more points.

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers are paced by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, who has scored in double figures in each of his last 13 games, including 17 points, five assists and four rebounds in the win over Nebraska on Friday. In that game, he also surpassed 500 career points. After starting the season going 3 of 12 from 3-point range, he has been on fire, and has connected on 31 of 66 in the last 13 games. For the season, Ivey is hitting on 50 percent of his field goals, including 43.6 percent from 3-point range.

Also giving opposing defenses fits is sophomore center Zach Edey, who is a 71.3 percent shooter from the floor, tops in the nation. He has scored 73 points, grabbed 30 rebounds and dished out seven assists in 66 minutes over the last four games. For the season, Edey averages 15.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He has blocked 21 shots and has five steals.

