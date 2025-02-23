The Indiana Hoosiers (15-11, 6-9 Big Ten) will be desperate to improve their NCAA Tournament resume when they host the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-8, 11-5) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Indiana has lost six of its last seven games, but its lone win came on the road against then-No. 11 Michigan State last week. Purdue is on a three-game losing streak after falling to the Spartans on Tuesday, falling to fourth place in the Big Ten standings. The Boilermakers notched an 81-76 win over the Hoosiers in the first meeting between these teams this season.

Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. The latest Indiana vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus list Purdue as the 4-point road favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. You can watch this matchup on CBS and Paramount+, where you can get a seven-day free trial right here.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated Purdue vs. Indiana 10,000 times and revealed its best bets for this game. See all the college basketball picks from SportsLine right here.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are the college basketball best bets for Indiana vs. Purdue (on Paramount+) on Sunday:

Under 150.5 (-110)

Both of these programs enter Sunday struggling mightily, with Purdue losing three games in a row and Indiana losing eight of 10. The last 10 games in the series have seen five games where the total went over and five where it went under, but Indiana games have trended to the under of late. The under has hit in four of the last five Hoosiers games and two of the last three times that Purdue has played, the total has failed to reach 151 points. See all of the model's Sunday college basketball picks here.

The Pick: Under 150.5 -- The Under hits in 51% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Purdue 78, Indiana 72

Bonus Sunday CBB pick: Jason La Canfora is 11-1 (+985) roll on college basketball O/U picks. See which side of the total (151.5) he likes for Robert Morris vs. Milwaukee right here.

Purdue -4 (-112)

Despite their recent losing streak, the Boilermakers have dominated this rivalry of late. They've won seven of their last 10 head-to-head meeting with the Hoosiers and have covered the spread in two of the last three. Purdue has also covered in 10 of its last 14 games overall and has been on the winning side against the spread in six of its last seven away from home. Braden Smith had 24 points, seven assists and six steals in the Jan. 31 win over Indiana and Trey Kaufman-Renn had 23 points in an 81-76 win despite a 2-for-13 effort from the 3-point line as a team. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+, where you can get a free seven-day trial.

The Pick: Purdue -4 -- The Boilermakers cover in 53% of simulations

Projected final score: Purdue 78, Indiana 72

Bonus Sunday CBB pick: SportsLine's model enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. It has revealed an A-rated pick for Kansas State vs. Arizona State that you can see right here.

Want more college basketball picks for Sunday?

You've seen the model's college basketball best bets for Indiana vs. Purdue. Now, get picks for every game from SportsLine's model that's on a 213-158 roll on college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Visit SportsLine to get all of its college basketball picks for Sunday right here.

Also, be sure to see the Sunday college basketball picks from SportsLine's Jason La Canfora, who's on a blistering 11-1 run on his college basketball over/under picks. Visit SportsLine here to get all of his picks.

And don't forget to watch Indiana vs. Purdue and other select college basketball games on CBS and Paramount+. Get a free seven-day trial right here.