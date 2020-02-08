Purdue vs. Indiana odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 8 predictions from proven model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Assembly Hall. IU is 15-7 overall and 12-2 at home, while Purdue is 13-10 overall and 2-6 on the road. Indiana has lost three consecutive games. Purdue has won three of its past four games. The Hoosiers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Indiana vs. Purdue odds, while the over-under is set at 126. Before entering any Purdue vs. Indiana picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Indiana vs. Purdue. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Purdue vs. Indiana:

Indiana vs. Purdue spread: Indiana -2.5

Indiana vs. Purdue over-under: 126 points

Indiana vs. Purdue money line: Indiana -146, Purdue 124

What you need to know about Indiana

The Hoosiers came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, 68-59. Indiana trailed by nine points at halftime and the Buckeyes hit 7 of 14 3-point attempts in the second half. Devonte Green led the Hoosiers with 13 points.

On the season, Indiana is 10-12 against the spread, but has an 8-6 ATS mark at home.

What you need to know about Purdue

Purdue took its game at home on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 104-68 win over the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes. Evan Boudreaux had 18 points along with eight rebounds. Boudreaux hit 7 of 9 shots and had eight rebounds. The Hawkeyes scored first, then Purdue scored the game's next 17 points and never trailed.

The Boilermakers, who are 10-13 against the spread, reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season. They shot a season-high 63 percent from the field, including 56 percent on 3-pointers.

How to make Purdue vs. Indiana picks

The model has simulated Indiana vs. Purdue 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Purdue vs. Indiana? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Indiana vs. Purdue spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.