Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the No. 23 Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are 17-8 overall and 10-1 at home, while IU is 12-13 overall and 3-6 on the road. Purdue has won the last eight games between the teams.

The Boilermakers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Indiana odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 134.5. Before entering any Indiana vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Purdue vs. Indiana. Here are several college basketball odds for Indiana vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Indiana spread: Purdue -6.5

Purdue vs. Indiana over-under: 134.5 points

What you need to know about Purdue

Purdue came out on top against the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday, 73-69. Zach Edey had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds. The Boilermakers can wrap up a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament with a win over the Hoosiers. Purdue has won four straight games and 10 of its last 13,

The Boilermakers have won 34 of 46 games vs. the Hoosiers at Mackey Arena. Purdue has won four straight games vs. Indiana at Mackey Arena by a combined 50 points. The Boilermakers have held 14 consecutive opponents to 72 or less points, the third-longest such streak in the nation.

What you need to know about Indiana

IU fell 64-58 to the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday. Rob Phinisee (16 points) was the top scorer for Indiana. The Hoosiers have lost four consecutive games. Indiana is slated to be no lower than the No. 10 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field. He is the only Hoosier to have three games of 25 points and 15 rebounds in the last 25 years. All of Indiana's losses this season have come against teams that were ranked at some point during the 2020-21 campaign.

How to make Indiana vs. Purdue picks

