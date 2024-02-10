The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers will face off against the Indiana Hoosiers in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday. Purdue is 21-2 overall and 11-0 at home, while Indiana is 14-9 overall and 2-4 on the road. Purdue defeated Indiana, 87-66, in Indiana on Jan. 16 in their first meeting of the season.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Purdue's Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are 17-point favorite in the latest Indiana vs. Purdue odds, according to SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 148.5 points. Before entering any Purdue vs. Indiana picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Purdue vs. Indiana spread: Purdue -17

Purdue vs. Indiana over/under: 148.5 points

Purdue vs. Indiana money line: Purdue: -2247, Indiana: +1038

IND: Indiana is 7-4-1 ATS against the Big Ten this season

PUR: Purdue is 4-2 ATS over its last six games

What you need to know about Indiana

Indiana enters off a 76-73 win over Ohio State on Tuesday for its second victory over its last three contests. It was just the Hoosiers' second road victory over six Big Ten games this season while improving them to 6-6 overall in the conference this season. The Hoosiers proved even if they are down midway through a contest they can come back, pulling out the victory despite trailing by 18 points with 18:56 left in the second half.

Malik Reneau, a 6-foot-9 forward, had 26 points and 14 rebounds against Ohio State and is averaging 16.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this season. Senior guard Trey Galloway added 25 points and has increased his scoring totals in each of the last three games. Indiana may rely on him even more on Saturday as Kel'el Ware, the team's second-leading scorer at 14.8 ppg, is questionable after landing awkwardly on his leg with 10 seconds left against Ohio State.

What you need to know about Purdue

Purdue, the No. 2 team in the nation, is coming off a 75-69 win at No. 6 Wisconsin on Feb. 4. The Boilermakers have won seven straight games and are 10-2 in the Big Ten this year. They lead the conference in nearly every offensive category, including scoring (85.3 ppg), field goal percentage (49.4%) and 3-point percentage (40.1%). Purdue is also the second-best rebounding team (41.0 rebounds per game) in the Big Ten.

Zach Edey, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and a first-team All-American last year, ranks in the top five in college basketball in scoring and rebounding. The 7-foot-4 senior is averaging 23.1 points (third) and 11.7 rebounds (fourth) while shooting 63.1% from the field this year.

