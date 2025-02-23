The first game of a Sunday college basketball doubleheader on CBS will see No. 13 Purdue face Indiana on the road. Purdue won the first meeting against Indiana last month 81-76 in West Lafayette.
Purdue enters this game on a three-game losing streak after winning 11 of its previous 12 games. Once in the thick of the Big Ten title race, the Boilermakers are in a third-place tie in the conference standings with Maryland and Wisconsin heading into the weekend.
Indiana has lost six of its last seven games, with an upset win on the road over Michigan State sandwiched in between. The Hoosiers have lost seven of the last ten matchups against Purdue.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Purdue's matchup against Indiana.
How to watch Indiana vs. Purdue live
Date: Sunday, Feb. 23 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Location: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)
Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)
Indiana vs. Purdue prediction, picks
All odds via SportsLine consensus
Entering the weekend, Indiana is listed as one of the "first four out" in CBS Sports' latest Bracketology by Jerry Palm. The Hoosiers need a win to get back above the cut line and into the NCAA Tournament. As for Purdue, the Boilermakers are on a slide after looking like the best team in the Big Ten for the first month and a half of conference play. Purdue covers and gets a win on the road behind a big day from star guard Braden Smith. Pick: Purdue -3.5
Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.