The first of two college basketball games Sunday on CBS featuring Big Ten teams will see No. 13 Purdue face Indiana at Assembly Hall. Purdue won the first meeting against Indiana last month 81-76 in West Lafayette.

Purdue enters this game on a three-game losing streak after winning 11 of its previous 12 games. Once in the thick of the Big Ten title race, the Boilermakers are two games behind leader Michigan State in a third-place tie in the conference standings with Maryland and Wisconsin.

Indiana has lost six of its last seven games, with an upset win on the road over Michigan State sandwiched in between. The Hoosiers have lost seven of the last ten matchups against Purdue.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Purdue's matchup against Indiana.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 23 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Indiana vs. Purdue prediction, picks

Entering the weekend, Indiana is listed as one of the "first four out" in CBS Sports' latest Bracketology by Jerry Palm. The Hoosiers need a win to get back above the cut line and into the NCAA Tournament. As for Purdue, the Boilermakers are on a slide after looking like the best team in the Big Ten for the first month and a half of conference play. Purdue covers and gets a win on the road behind a big day from star guard Braden Smith. Pick: Purdue -3.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno Jerry Palm Isaac Trotter PURDUE -3.5 Purdue Purdue Indiana Indiana Purdue Indiana Purdue S/U Purdue Purdue Indiana Purdue Purdue Purdue Purdue

