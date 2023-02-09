Who's Playing

Iowa @ Purdue

Current Records: Iowa 15-8; Purdue 22-2

What to Know

The #1 Purdue Boilermakers and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Mackey Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Purdue winning the first 83-73 and Iowa taking the second 75-66.

The Boilermakers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 79-74 to the Indiana Hoosiers. Center Zach Edey did his best for Purdue, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 45% of their total) along with 18 rebounds and three blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Edey has had at least 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Iowa came out on top in a nail-biter against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, sneaking past 81-79. Guard Tony Perkins was the offensive standout of the contest for Iowa, picking up 32 points.

The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 12 home games.

Purdue is now 22-2 while the Hawkeyes sit at 15-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Purdue is stumbling into the game with the second fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. To make matters even worse for the Boilermakers, Iowa ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.4 on average. Maybe that strength will give Iowa the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 8-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Purdue have won seven out of their last 12 games against Iowa.