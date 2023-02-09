Big Ten foes square off when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (22-2) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-8) in a marquee matchup on Thursday night. The Boilermakers had their nine-game win streak halted in their last outing, a 79-74 setback against Indiana. Meanwhile, Iowa has won three straight games. On Saturday, the Hawkeyes topped Illinois 81-79.

Tip-off from Mackey Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 8-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5. Before locking in any Purdue vs. Iowa picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Iowa vs. Purdue spread: Boilermakers -8

Iowa vs. Purdue over/under: 149.5 points

Iowa vs. Purdue money line: Boilermakers -365, Hawkeyes +285

PUR: The Over is 4-0 in Boilermakers' last four games overall

IOWA: The Hawkeyes are 4-1 ATS in their last five Thursday games

Why Purdue can cover



The Boilermakers have been dominant and effective throughout the campaign. Purdue is very well-rounded and has the stats to back it up. They are fifth in the Big Ten in scoring (74.0), second in field-goal percentage (.463), and first in rebounds (39.3). Junior center Zach Edey is a major component of this squad's success. Edey has nice hands and a soft touch around the rim.

The Ontario native defends the paint consistently and clogs up the lane for opposing players. Edey is fourth in the nation in points (22.4) and second in rebounds (13.4). He's also tied for first in the country in double-doubles (19). Edey has finished with 30-plus point double-doubles in two of his past three games. On Feb. 4, he totaled 33 points and 18 boards against Indiana.

Why Iowa can cover

Junior forward Kris Murray is an athletic, floor-spacing perimeter threat. Murray has a high motor and owns a quick release on his jumper. The Iowa native moves well without the ball and has become a versatile defender. Murray is second in the Big Ten in scoring (20.5) and fourth in rebounds (8.5). On Jan. 29, he logged 24 points and six boards against Rutgers.

Junior guard Tony Perkins is an assertive ball handler who likes to play downhill and penetrate the lane. Perkins has a quick first step and is able to beat his man off the dribble constantly. The Indiana native averages 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Perkins dropped a season-high 32 points, two assists, and two steals in his last outing.

