Purdue vs. Jacksonville State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Purdue vs. Jacksonville State basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue (home) vs. Jacksonville State (away)
Current Records: Purdue 2-2; Jacksonville State 1-2
What to Know
The Purdue Boilermakers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mackey Arena. Purdue has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Everything came up roses for the Boilermakers against the Chicago State Cougars on Saturday as the squad secured a 93-49 win. Four players on Purdue scored in the double digits: G Isaiah Thompson (17), F Evan Boudreaux (14), G Jahaad Proctor (13), and F Aaron Wheeler (10).
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Jacksonville State, and boy were they were right. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the VCU Rams took down Jacksonville State 93-65.
This next matchup looks promising for Purdue, who are favored by a full 20 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest on Saturday, where they covered a 39-point spread.
Purdue's victory lifted them to 2-2 while Jacksonville State's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if the Boilermakers can repeat their recent success or if the Gamecocks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Boilermakers are a big 20-point favorite against the Gamecocks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
