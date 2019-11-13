Purdue vs. Marquette odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 13 predictions from advanced computer model

The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the Marquette Golden Eagles at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is 1-0 while Purdue is 1-1. Marquette overwhelmed Loyola-Maryland 88-53 last week to open the season. Purdue, meanwhile, dropped a 70-66 decision to Texas last Saturday. The Golden Eagles are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Marquette vs. Purdue odds, while the Over-Under is set at 141.5. The total has gone over in four of Purdue's last five games, while the total has gone under in seven of Marquette's last nine contests. So before you enter any Purdue vs. Marquette picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Marquette claimed a resounding 88-53 season-opening win over Loyola-Maryland last week. Markus Howard scored a game-high 38 points in the victory, which included going 7-of-10 from the three-point arc. Koby McEwen and Sacar Anim added 11 points each. Howard's hot start is no surprise, as the senior led the Golden Eagles with 25 points per game last season.

After winning its season opener against Green Bay 79-57, then-No. 23 Purdue fell in upset fashion to Texas 70-66 -- snapping the Boilermaker's 18-game home winning streak that was the fifth-longest in the nation. The loss was also Purdue's first non-conference home loss since November 2016. Sasha Stefanovic led the Boilermakers with 14 points, while Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor added 12 points each.

Marquette is 2-6 against the spread in its last eight games, but the Golden Eagles are 5-1 against the spread in their last six non-conference matchups. Purdue is 4-0-1 against the spread in its last five games following a straight up loss.

