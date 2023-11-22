No. 2 Purdue will take on No. 4 Marquette in the Maui Invitational championship game Wednesday in a top-five matchup at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Boilermakers are coming off a win over No. 7 Tennessee in a game that featured nearly 80 combined free-throw attempts for both teams. Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer played his best game of the season at the right time by scoring 27 points and reigning national player of the year Zach Edey recorded another double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds while playing a majority of the second half with foul trouble.

As for Marquette, it made a statement in the 73-59 win over No. 1 Kansas in the other semifinal matchup. The Golden Eagles got a monster performance from big man Oso Ighodaro, who scored 21 points in the win over the Jayhawks. He will be a critical piece in helping slow down Edey in the championship game.

How to watch Purdue vs. Marquette live



Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Purdue vs. Marquette prediction, pick

Marquette looked like the most complete team in the country in the win over Kansas. The Golden Eagles survived an upset bid to UCLA before playing their best game of the young season. Purdue is coming off a physical battle to Tennessee and this will be a different style of game for the Boilermakers. The matchup to watch is how Ighodaro will guard Edey. Marquette will continue to show its depth and win the Maui Invitational. Prediction: Marquette +3.5

