Who's Playing

Maryland @ Purdue

Current Records: Maryland 12-6; Purdue 18-1

What to Know

The #3 Purdue Boilermakers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Purdue and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Boilermakers were the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They made easy work of the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday and carried off a 61-39 win. Purdue can attribute much of their success to guard Braden Smith, who had 19 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds. Smith's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Michigan State Spartans on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland snuck past Michigan with a 64-58 victory. Guard Jahmir Young took over for the Terrapins, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 41% of their total).

The Boilermakers got away with a 62-61 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or does Maryland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won seven out of their last 11 games against Maryland.