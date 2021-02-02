The Maryland Terrapins and the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are 9-8 overall and 6-4 at home, while Purdue is 12-6 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Terrapins are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Maryland vs. Purdue odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 134.5. Before entering any Purdue vs. Maryland picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Maryland vs. Purdue spread: Maryland -2.5

Maryland vs. Purdue over-under: 134.5 points

What you need to know about Maryland

Maryland fell 61-55 to the Wisconsin Badgers last week. Eric Ayala played for 35 minutes but put up just four points on 1-for-10 shooting. The Terrapins have lost two of their past three games. Maryland overcame an 18-point deficit but was not able to complete the comeback. Aaron Wiggins scored 19 points and Donta Scott had 13.

This will be the Terrapins' eighth game against a ranked opponent in its last 10. They have three victories over ranked teams this season. However, Maryland is 0-5 against the spread in its last five home games.

What you need to know about Purdue

Purdue made easy work of Minnesota on Saturday, 81-62. Brandon Newman shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and six boards. The Boilermakers have won five of their last six games. They outscored the Golden Gophers 51-27 in the second half. Purdue overcame an early 14-point deficit in the victory.

Purdue has won its last three road games. The Boilermakers won the first meeting of the season with the Terrapins on Christmas Day, 73-70. Six of the 10 games between the teams have been decided by no more than seven points. Purdue has won six of the 10 matchups. Sasha Stefanovic will miss tonight's contest due to health and safety protocols.

How to make Maryland vs. Purdue picks

