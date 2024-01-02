The Maryland Terrapins and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Xfinity Center in a Big Ten matchup. Maryland is 9-4 overall and 8-0 at home, while Purdue is 12-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. Purdue is 9-3 against the spread this season. Maryland is 4-9 ATS.

Maryland vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -6

Maryland vs. Purdue over/under: 141.5 points

Maryland vs. Purdue money line: Purdue -276, Maryland +221

What you need to know about Maryland

Maryland finished 2023 by routing Coppin State 75-53, picking up a fifth consecutive win. Maryland has now won four straight by 22 or more points, though the Terrapins are just 2-2 ATS in that span since they were heavy favorites in all those matchups.

Maryland's win on Thursday was thanks to the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Jahari Long was another key contributor, scoring 15 points. Jahmir Young, the team's leading scorer at 19.3 ppg, is expected to be back in the lineup (illness) after missing the last game.

What you need to know about Purdue

Purdue is coming off an impressive December. The Boilermakers opened the month with a loss at Northwestern but then bounced back with five consecutive wins, including victories over Iowa, Arizona and Alabama during that span. Overall, they were 4-2 ATS in the month.

The top-ranked Boilermakers enter this calendar year as the national title betting favorites and center Zach Edey is a big reason why. He's averaging a double-double with 23.2 points and 10.2 rebounds. He also blocks 2.4 shots per game. Braden Smith (12.8 ppg), Fletcher Loyer (11.5 ppg) and Lance Jones (10.8 ppg) are some of the other key scoring contributors.

