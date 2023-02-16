With five games remaining in the regular season, the third-ranked Purdue Boilermakers will look to move closer to a Big Ten championship when they take on the Maryland Terrapins in a key conference matchup on Thursday. The Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten), who have lost two of the past three games, look to win their first road game in nearly a month. Purdue defeated Michigan 75-70 on Jan. 26 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Terrapins (17-8, 8-6), who have won five of six since losing 58-53 at Purdue on Jan. 22, have won 10 consecutive Big Ten games on their home court. Purdue leads the all-time series 8-5, but Maryland holds a 4-2 series edge in games played in College Park.

Tipoff from the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 132.5. Before making any Maryland vs. Purdue picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning almost $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Purdue vs. Maryland and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Maryland vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Maryland spread: Purdue -1.5

Purdue vs. Maryland over/under: 132.5 points

Purdue vs. Maryland money line: Purdue -135, Maryland +115

PUR: The Boilermakers are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four games following an ATS loss

MD: The Under is 5-0 in the Terrapins' last five Thursday games

Purdue vs. Maryland picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers have won 12 Big Ten games for the eighth time in the last nine seasons and are close to locking up a double-bye in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. Purdue is the only program that has received a double-bye in every tournament that has been played under the current format. The Boilermakers are 52-11 since the start of last season, the eighth-most wins in school history over that stretch. They are just five short of the record set in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Junior center Zach Edey, who is expected to earn national player of the year honors, leads Purdue, averaging 22.2 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 assists per game. He is connecting on 62.8% of his field goals and 74.4% of his free throws. He is on pace to be the first player since David Robinson in 1986 to have 750 points, 450 rebounds and 75 blocks in a season. Edey has won six Big Ten Player of the Week awards this season, one off the record.

Why Maryland can cover

Senior guard Jahmir Young powers the Terrapins, averaging 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is connecting on 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 81.5% of his free throws. He is coming off an 18-point, four-rebound and four-assist game against Penn State in Saturday's 74-68 win. His best performance was a 30-point and 11-rebound effort in an 80-73 win over No. 24 Ohio State on Jan. 8.

Senior forward Donta Scott is also a big reason for Maryland's success. He has reached double-figure scoring 15 times this season, including two with 20 or more. He also has four 10-plus rebounding games, and 17 with at least five. Scott had 19 points and five rebounds in a 66-55 win over No. 21 Indiana on Jan. 31.

How to make Purdue vs. Maryland picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 137 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Maryland? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Purdue vs. Maryland spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $1,700 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.