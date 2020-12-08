The Purdue Boilermakers travel to take on the Miami (FL) Hurricanes as part of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are off to a 2-0 start (1-1 ATS) after picking up a pair of wins over in-state foes. Purdue is 3-1 with a 2-2 mark against the spread.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Boilermakers as 2.5-point favorites, up after the Purdue vs. Miami odds opened as a pick'em. The over-under for total points is down to 136.5 after opening at 140.

Purdue vs. Miami spread: Purdue -2.5

Purdue vs. Miami over-under: 136.5 points

Purdue vs. Miami money line: Miami +120; Purdue -140

What you need to know about Purdue

The Boilermakers are looking to turn it around after a frustrating 2019-20 campaign. They went 16-15 with a 9-11 mark in the Big Ten and were likely going to be out of the NCAA Tournament had it been able to play out. Thus far Purdue has knocked off Liberty, Oakland and Valparaiso this season, but lost 81-70 against Clemson.

Sasha Stefanovic is leading the way with 14 points and 3.8 assists per game, while forward Trevion Williams is averaging a double-double with 10.5 points and 11 boards per game. The Boilermakers are shooting 48.4 percent from the field for the season, but they're only averaging 35.3 rebounds per contest.

What you need to know about Miami

The Hurricanes have raced out to a 2-0 start as they've picked up comfortable wins against North Florida and Stetson. They covered as 21.5-point favorites against Stetson, but not against North Florida in a game they were favored by 25.5 points. Veteran guard Chris Lykes is averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 assists per game.

After appearing in just two games last year, sophomore guard Isaiah Wong is off to a fast start this year. He leads Miami in both scoring (18.5 ppg) and rebounding (9.5 rpg) through two games.

How to make Miami vs. Purdue picks

