Purdue vs. Michigan: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Michigan @ Purdue

Current Records: Michigan 17-9; Purdue 14-13

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines' road trip will continue as they head to Mackey Arena at 2 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Purdue Boilermakers. Michigan is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Purdue is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

The Wolverines beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 60-52 on Wednesday. The top scorer for Michigan was guard Zavier Simpson (16 points).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Purdue as they fell 69-65 to the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday. The losing side was boosted by forward Trevion Williams, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Michigan is now 17-9 while the Boilermakers sit at 14-13. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Michigan enters the matchup with only 4.8 steals given up per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. But Purdue ranks 31st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.7 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.02

Odds

The Boilermakers are a 3-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Michigan have won six out of their last ten games against Purdue.