Purdue vs. Michigan: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Purdue vs. Michigan basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan @ Purdue
Current Records: Michigan 17-9; Purdue 14-13
What to Know
The Michigan Wolverines' road trip will continue as they head to Mackey Arena at 2 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Purdue Boilermakers. Michigan is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Purdue is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
The Wolverines beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 60-52 on Wednesday. The top scorer for Michigan was guard Zavier Simpson (16 points).
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Purdue as they fell 69-65 to the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday. The losing side was boosted by forward Trevion Williams, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Michigan is now 17-9 while the Boilermakers sit at 14-13. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Michigan enters the matchup with only 4.8 steals given up per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. But Purdue ranks 31st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 6.7 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.02
Odds
The Boilermakers are a 3-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan have won six out of their last ten games against Purdue.
- Jan 09, 2020 - Michigan 84 vs. Purdue 78
- Dec 01, 2018 - Michigan 76 vs. Purdue 57
- Mar 04, 2018 - Michigan 75 vs. Purdue 66
- Jan 25, 2018 - Purdue 92 vs. Michigan 88
- Jan 09, 2018 - Purdue 70 vs. Michigan 69
- Mar 10, 2017 - Michigan 74 vs. Purdue 70
- Feb 25, 2017 - Michigan 82 vs. Purdue 70
- Mar 12, 2016 - Purdue 76 vs. Michigan 59
- Feb 13, 2016 - Michigan 61 vs. Purdue 56
- Jan 07, 2016 - Purdue 87 vs. Michigan 70
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kansas at Baylor: Preview, predictions
The No. 3 Jayhawks face the No. 1 Bears in one of college basketball's biggest games of the...
-
Tennessee vs. Auburn: Preview, picks
Tennessee is trying to make a splash against an Auburn team finding its way without a star
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas-Baylor a key battle
The Jayhawks and Bears have combined to win 34 straight games
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech matchup 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Florida matchup 10,000...
-
Auburn vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Auburn vs. Tennessee matchup 10,000...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium